PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department in a press release Saturday, Jan. 1, reported the suspect aw enforcement pursued on New Year’s Eve from Union County into Umatilla County has died.
Police identified the suspect as Nicholas Russell Proudfoot, 30, of North Bend, Washington.
The pursuit began the morning of Friday, Dec. 31, after the theft of a vehicle in Ukiah at 6 a.m., according to a press release that day from the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office. The Union County Sheriff's Office at about 10:45 a.m. attempted to stop the vehicle in Union County.
The report from Dec. 31 stated law enforcement caught the suspect at 11:53 a.m. and took him into custody at gunpoint. Officers took the suspect to a hospital for medical attention.
But the press release Jan. 1 from the Pendleton Police Department presents more information.
Pendleton police reported the chase ended on Interstate 84 at approximately milepost 223 on Cabbage Hill, about 13 miles east of Pendleton.
The suspect fired several rounds at an Oregon State Police trooper and civilians as he fled and carjacked occupied vehicles on the interstate, Pendleton police reported. The trooper and one civilian who was a victim of a carjacking returned fire at the suspect.
“The incident ended after the suspect’s stolen vehicle became disabled,” according to the press release, “and he was found unresponsive with an injury to his head.”
Pendleton police reported law enforcement performed life-saving efforts and an ambulance took Proudfoot to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries at 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
No civilians or law enforcement officers were injured during this chase and shooting.
At approximately noon that day, Pendleton Police Department, at the request of the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office and in compliance with the Umatilla County Deadly Physical Force Plan, assumed control of the investigation. Police also reported there will be an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of Proudfoot's death.
The investigation of multiple crime scenes led to the shutdown of I-84 between mileposts 237 and 223 on both the east and westbound sides until about 9:30 p.m. The investigation also is relying on resources from Hermiston Police Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and its crime lab and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“Once the investigation is complete,” according to the press release, “all material will be turned over to the Umatilla County District Attorney.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.