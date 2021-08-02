PENDLETON — The Oregon State Police had a busy weekend responding to car crashes, including four where people were hospitalized with injuries.
On Thursday, July 29, a driver lost control while attempting to stop his car and rear-ended another vehicle near milepost 24 on Highway 207, OSP reported. Robert Alan Shaffer, 21, from Lexington, was injured and had to be taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Then, July 30, three vehicles crashed near milepost 179 on Interstate 84. The crash occurred when a car merged onto the interstate from exit 177 and another car failed to yield to the right of way, police reported. The cars sideswiped another vehicle traveling east.
Police cited the driver who failed to yield. The passenger of the car that was sideswiped was injured and taken to Good Shepherd.
On July 31, a vehicle carrying four people crashed and rolled. One passenger was hospitalized at Good Shepherd.
State police arrested the driver, Stephanie Michelle Ramirez, 19, of Umatilla, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, three counts of reckless endangering and one count of possessing alcohol as a minor. A breath test showed her blood alcohol content to be 0.13%, state police reported.
Local emergency services also responded July 31 to a crash on Vansycle Road near Helix.
East Umatilla Fire and Rescue responded to reports of the crash just past 6 p.m. Residents reported hearing a loud bang and a car alarm and smoke coming from the vehicle after it landed in a ditch.
Officials transported one victim to a local hospital, according to East Umatilla Fire and Rescue.
And Oregon State Police reported a crash that occurred July 31 at about 10 p.m. ejected one person.
The report from OSP was sketchy on details, but a car collided with the side rear bumper of another car, sped off the road and rolled, coming to a stop upright. The crash ejected one person, who OSP reported was unresponsive and had to be taken to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner.
The state police report did not provide a location for the crash, which involved a man and woman from Hermiston, a man from Umatilla and a 10-year-old boy from Hermiston.
The person who was ejected was later scheduled to be transported to Oregon Health & Science University, Portland. A preliminary investigation revealed alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, according to state police.
