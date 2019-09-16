MILTON-FREEWATER — Police from multiple agencies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Evans and Eighth Street on Saturday, according to a press release from MFPD.
The incident was first reported around 9:30 p.m. Police received reports of six to seven shots fired in the area. Officers from the Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police responded to the location and found and collected 10 spent pistol casings on Northwest Eighth Street, according to the press release.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the shooting — a white four door, possibly a Ford Focus, with no plate available, and a gray vehicle, with no make, model or plate.
A large birthday party was being held at 628 Evans Street. Police said witnesses from the party said that the above vehicles drove past the residence northbound on Evans, when occupants in the white vehicle — reported as possibly four or five Hispanic males — shot out of the car and into the air as they turned the corner westbound onto Northwest Eighth Street before leaving the area. Witnesses reported no shots were fired from the gray vehicle.
Police said most of the people attending the birthday party left prior to officers arriving to investigate.
No one was injured in the shooting and no buildings or other structures are known to have been hit. The recovered shell casings will be submitted for forensic analysis.
