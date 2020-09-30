HERMISTON — The man shot in the parking lot of Safeway in Hermiston on Aug. 21 is still hospitalized and police are still following leads for those responsible, according to an email from Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston.
“We don’t have much new. The victim is still uncooperative despite some serious injuries,” Edmiston stated in an email. “We are still trying to run down some leads from the suspect’s phone and associates but nobody is talking.”
Julian Zapien, 27, of Hermiston was airlifted from Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston on Aug. 21 after a shot or shots were fired from a vehicle and struck him outside of the west entrance to Safeway on South Highway 395. A press release from Hermiston police following the incident indicated Zapien may have suffered wounds to his stomach area.
Initial reports from police and witnesses indicated Zapien was in an altercation with a couple of males in the vehicle immediately before the shot or shots were fired. On Aug. 21, Edmiston said it appeared the parties knew each other.
In the following days, police identified Zapien as the victim of the shooting and a 17-year-old male who was connected to it, along with impounding the vehicle where the shots were fired from.
But Edmiston indicated that Zapien has refused to cooperate with police, stymying their investigation and pursuit of significant charges, such as attempted murder, for those responsuible.
“At some point in the not too distant future, we need to make a determination with the DA’s office of where we are at with this,” Edmiston stated in an email. “We just want to make sure we turn over every stone we possibly can.”
