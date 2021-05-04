PENDLETON — Police are searching for a man who reportedly attempted to jump on a train on Tuesday, May 4, while fleeing police after an incident in downtown Pendleton, according to Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram.
Police first responded to a report of a disturbance near Community Bank shortly before 2 p.m. The report said two men were fighting and one had a machete, according to Byram.
Police later found a man riding his bike matching the description from the report of a man dressed in all black. Police attempted to stop the man, but he fled, and police lost him while in pursuit, Byram said.
Later, police received a call from Union Pacific Railroad that a man was trying to hop on a train moving through Pendleton but fell off, prompting the train to stop. The man then ran away, leaving his bike and cellphone, which police found after arriving on scene, Byram said.
The bike matched what the man had been riding earlier that day, Byram said, adding police are continuing to search for the man.
He added that the police are confident they know who the man is, but declined to provide specifics because the case is an active investigation.
