WASCO COUNTY — Oregon State Police are investigating an incident regarding an elk, which was unlawfully taken on the White River Wildlife Area near Tygh Valley on Sept.19.
According to a press release, OSP troopers are looking to question someone associated with a late-model Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a soft bed-topper canopy, a roof-mounted tent, and a motorcycle rack with a late model dirt bike that looked to be a KTM 450 XC. They are also looking to question someone associated with a gray Chevy or GMC pickup with a matching canopy.
The Oregon State Police said any information relating to the people associated with either vehicle should be reported by calling dispatch, or emailing Senior Trooper Craig Gunderson at craig.gunderson@osp.oregon.gov.
The same day, a bull elk was reportedly illegally shot in the late evening at the Dixie Ranch outside Ukiah on Camas Creek Road. OSP said that a dark-colored pickup truck was likely involved. The landowner of Dixie’s Ranch is offering a $1,000 reward for information relating to the prosecution of the individuals involved.
According to OSP, the Oregon Hunters Association has a TIP reward fund, which offers cash rewards for information that leads to arrest or citation for the unlawful possession or waste of animals, including bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain goats, moose, elk, deer and antelope, bears and cougars. Rewards range from $100 to $1,000.
