PENDLETON — Police suspect the driver in a Sept. 16 crash that killed a Pendleton Round-Up bull rider had been drinking and was driving recklessly, according to court documents and Oregon State Police Sgt. Seth Cooney.
A search warrant affidavit issued Sept. 22 shows police sought evidence of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, third-degree assault and recklessly endangering another person in relation to the crash near Echo.
Jate Frost, 20, a bull rider from Randlett, Utah, who competed at the Round-Up, was the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta, according to police and documents. Richard Schleicher, 24, of Stockton, Kansas, died in the crash. Frost and another passenger, Jesse Hopper, 21, of Magnum, Oklahoma, were hurt.
Cooney said police have yet to obtain medical records indicating whether Frost had been drinking, but said “at this point, we have reason to believe he had been consuming alcohol” prior to the incident. Cooney also said police are awaiting records for possible vehicle malfunctions or evidence showing the vehicle’s impact speed.
He noted the investigation had been delayed because Frost was hospitalized in Washington, making it difficult to obtain medical records. He said police continue to gather evidence, adding: “We’re crossing our t’s and dotting our i’s” he said. Frost has not been charged or arrested in the incident, according to Cooney and public records.
Police found “numerous” alcoholic beverage containers in the crashed Jetta that were “in plain view,” documents show. Police also found opened and unopened containers of Coors beer and Twisted Tea “within the passenger compartment.”
Hopper, who said he was the back right seat passenger, told police, “Frost was the driver and had drank approximately one or two beers,” records show.
Hopper also said, according to the affidavit, “Frost was driving as usual, which is ‘hauling ass.’ ”
The collision occurred on Interstate 84 east of Echo when the Jetta rear-ended a commercial truck carrying a load of potatoes. Truck driver Ediberto Carrillo, 31, of Hermiston, told police he had been driving around 55 mph at the time of the crash. He was not injured, police said.
Search warrant affidavits often are public documents. Oregon State Police trooper Luke Sitts wrote the affidavit for the search warrant, and Umatilla County Circuit Court Judge Robert Collins issued it.
