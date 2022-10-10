PENDLETON — Pendleton police arrested a man Sunday, Oct. 9, after a chase that ended when the suspect tried to take a motorcycle and officers shot him with a stun gun.
Police Chief Charles Byram reported officers took Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton, into custody on numerous charges, including first-degree burglary.
Pendleton police at 5:37 p.m. responded to a report from employees at BackFire Station, 911 S.W. Court Ave., about a man who stole merchandise and shoved staff while attempting to make his escape.
Police then responded to Bi-Mart, 901 S.W. Emigrant Ave., where employees told police the suspect entered into the back room of the business in an attempt to leave out the rear exit.
“An employee intercepted the suspect,” according to police, “however, the male suspect bit the employee and fled the store.”
Officers gave chase, but lost sight of the man.
Then a resident in the area of the 1400 block of Southwest Frazer Avenue reported the man entered his residence and entered his daughter’s room. While the resident and the officers were gaining entry into the room, the suspect fled out a window and ran to the parking lot of Dutch Brothers, 205 S.W. 12th St., where he tried to enter an occupied vehicle in the drive-thru.
When that didn’t work, he tried to get into the coffee business through the drive-thru window, but employees locked the window.
The man next fled east on Southwest Court Avenue, and on the 1000 block he tried to stop a motorcycle and take it by force. Officers closed in, police reported, and shot him with a taser.
Even then, Spenst resisted arrest but police were able to take him into custody.
Officers note Spenst exhibited signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine or some other type of central nervous system stimulant, according to police.
CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, treated and released Spenst, who police then booked into the Umatilla County Jail on a probable cause affidavit charging the following: first-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree robbery, two counts of vehicle theft and one county each of third-degree escape, resisting arrest and second-degree theft.
Oregon State Police assisted in taking Spenst into custody. The case now goes to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for review of charges.
