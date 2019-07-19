HERMISTON — Police are asking businesses to take a closer look at the cash they take in after several businesses were fooled into taking fake money.
The $20 bills look real at first glance, but closer inspection shows that the fine print states "This note is not legal, it is to be used for motion picture purposes." There are also other clues, such as the consistency of the paper, variations in color and signatures of "Not the real secretary" and "Not the treasurer."
All of the bills are stamped with the serial number KP 58247039 Y.
"Simply taking a closer (quick) look at the money people are handing you, may keep your business from losing out on important profits and becoming a victim of fraud," Hermiston Police Department posted on Facebook.
