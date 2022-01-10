BOARDMAN — On Monday, Jan. 10, the Port of Morrow announced a new partnership with Blue Mountain Community College to offer free forklift training classes in Boardman.
“We have heard from employers and job seekers that there is a need for short term bilingual training,” Port of Morrow Director of Workforce Development Kalie Davis said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Blue Mountain Community College to make these opportunities easily accessible and free.”
The noncredit classes will be at the BMCC Workforce Training Center and won’t require students to be enrolled at Blue Mountain to attend, according to a port press release.
The curriculum will include courses in Microsoft Word and Excel offered in both English and Spanish. A forklift simulator also is available during the center’s business hours and can be accessed in a number of languages.
The new programming also got plaudits from BMCC Workforce Training Center Director Anne Morter, who said the college’s Boardman campus is now a “regional training hub” for Morrow County residents.
As BMCC looks to grow enrollment and boost its presence across the region, its sought out partnerships with other organizations. Last summer, the college launched a new unmanned aerial systems by starting a noncredit program with the Volatus Group, a company based at the Pendleton UAS Range. And in December, Blue Mountain signed an agreement with Washington State University Tri Cities to make it easier to transfer between the two schools.
