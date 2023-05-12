BOARDMAN — The Port of Morrow on Friday, May 12, announced it has met a 30% design milestone in the planning for a major investment to upgrade and expand its industrial wastewater system.
The improvements will increase the efficiency of the port's treatment, according to the press release, and meet the requirements contained in its modified permit under the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
The design calls for two effluent lagoons totaling 1.5 billion gallons that will increase the port’s storage capacity to meet DEQ’s requirement to withhold land application during the nongrowing season when irrigation is restricted.
Using anaerobic digesters and secondary treatment processes, the system will meet or exceed the nitrate discharge criteria under the DEQ permit.
Construction will begin as early as 2024 with improvements completed in 2025. The system should be fully operational by November 2025. The cleanup of an existing storage lagoon, which will add to the new system’s capacity and redundancy, is planned to be completed by 2027.
"This design reflects the port’s commitment to make significant additions to the wastewater treatment, effluent storage and irrigation systems to ensure groundwater protection," according to the announcement.
