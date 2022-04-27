Lisa Mittelsdorf starts as the port’s executive director May 9. She is the port’s economic development director. The port announced the move in a press release Wednesday, April 27.
Mittelsdorf has been with the Port of Morrow for more than 30 years, working closely with previous directors, the announcement stated. As executive director, she will be responsible for the management and administration of port activities.
Port of Morrow Commission President Rick Stokoe said Mittelsdorf is an exceptional leader.
“Lisa’s successful collaborations with her many board positions, strong community and business partnerships and experience managing successful teams will elevate the port’s success as we continue to be the second largest port in the state,” he said according to the release.
Port Commissioner Joe Taylor in the release complimented Mittelsdorf’s experiences and relationships as “a huge advantage not only with our port partners but also with our county, region and state.
The port commission began an internal search to fill the position, which was left vacant by the death of Executive Director Ryan Neal in January. By April 4, it received letters of interest from candidates and then conducted interviews. According to the release, there were three very qualified internal applicants who made the decision difficult.
The commission thanked the candidates.
