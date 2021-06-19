BOARDMAN — The Port of Morrow commissioners are on notice for violating Oregon’s law on closed-door meetings.
John Murray, Marv Padberg, Jerry Healy, Joe Taylor and Rick Stokoe in May all signed final orders with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission acknowledging they violated the state statutes guiding executive sessions in meetings on March 23 and 26, 2020.
The ethics commission on June 11 published the orders and preliminary reviews of each commissioner. They will receive a “letter of education” but no fine.
Port commissioners said the same thing: The incident was an inadvertent omission, not an attempt to hide anything.
In an emailed statement on behalf of the commission, Stokoe, the commission chair, wrote the port commissioners acknowledged they made an error, are taking it seriously and already have taken steps to help make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“This was a technical advertising error and was unintentional,” the statement said. “The topics discussed were allowable under executive session laws with citing of (Oregon Revised Statute), but we did not list the proper sub section of the statute.”
According to the preliminary reviews, the violations came to light when performance auditor Ariana Denney of the Oregon Secretary of State Audits Division was conducting an audit related to the federal stimulus bill known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. Denney detailed the complaint in an email on Nov. 6, 2020.
The port’s commission in March 2020 created a bank of 80 hours of emergency paid sick leave for COVID-19 and approved payments of any unused portion of the leave to all employees in December 2020 as an incentive to keep them coming to work during the pandemic.
The port commission discussed the leave payout during executive sessions during two special meetings on March 23 and 26, according to the ethics commission’s review, while discussing specific staff members’ medical conditions. Denney learned of the sessions while exchanging emails with Eileen Hendricks, the port’s chief financial officer, who was addressing how the port determined spending the federal money was necessary to respond to the coronavirus crisis.
Oregon law allows the discussion of medical records of personnel in an executive session, had the commission advertised the session under the correct Oregon Revised Statute for discussing information “exempt by law for public inspection” instead of advertising it as a discussion of “leases and legal.” But the leave payout does not fall under the reasons Oregon allows for governing bodies to meet out of the public’s eye.
Port commissioners said the violation happened at emergency meetings during a time of immense pressure as they attempted to navigate executive orders shutting down businesses while keeping essential services at the port running and trying to protect thousands of workers there.
Healy called it an undeniable mistake, but an inadvertent one. He said if people look at the commission’s agendas dating back for years, they will see that each one includes a potential executive session to discuss leases and legal issues, such as lease negotiations between the port and private companies interested in locating there.
“Ninety nine point nine percent of the time, that’s what those executive sessions are about,” he said.
Commissioners knew they were able to talk about employees’ medical conditions in executive session and simply forgot to update their standard agenda line to the correct ORS number, he said, and then strayed into territory they shouldn’t have when they also discussed the leave policy.
They did hold the vote on the policy in public session, he pointed out.
According to the ethics commission’s preliminary reviews, executive orders on COVID-19 shutdowns and two events on March 21, 2020, set the stage for the pair of executive sessions.
That day the port commission and management staff received notice that port Executive Director Ryan Neal was “out for an undisclosed reason for an undisclosed amount of time,” the reviews stated. Management staff also received information about a major COVID-19 scare at the freezer warehouse, where at least 15 employees left work in a panic about being exposed.
The preliminary review stated the port commissioners “appear to recognize their errors relating to these two executive sessions and are receptive to taking steps to improve their compliance” with the law.
Padberg echoed his colleagues, telling the East Oregonian that commissioners did not deny they had made a mistake and were committed to not letting it happen again. He said they were not trying to hide anything from the public.
“It was just a slip on our part. There wasn’t some kind of secret deal going on between commissioners,” he said.
Jim Doherty, who sits on the Morrow County Board of Commissioners, was critical of the mistake, but acknowledged it was “easy to stray” from public record law. He said he believes the incident will lead to more transparency in the port.
“I think you want to be open and honest and transparent, so I think this is healthy, ultimately,” he said.
Doherty said he heard from officials close to the state’s investigation that the findings were supposed to be released in late April, right around the time of the board’s election. But for some reason, he said, it got set back. He said that was unfortunate, because he believes the outcome of some of the races in the May 18 election might have been different.
Stokoe, Healy and Taylor were up for reelection, and all retained their seats despite challengers for Stokoe and Healy.
“A few of the folks that I’ve just talked to downtown have said, well, likely they’d have punched a different ticket in light of this,” Doherty said. “I think you’re talking a couple hundred votes was the difference.”
Oregon Government Ethics Commission investigator Susan Myers prepared the final orders, and she, ethics commission Executive Director Ronald Berson and Assistant Attorney General Joshua Nasbe signed off on the orders March 23.
The five members of the port board agreed to the orders and signed them before Dan Mason, the chair of the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, signed each order on June 11, making them public.
Despite a report from another media outlet, the ethics commission did not fine the port members. Oregon law allows the ethics commission to issue fines of $1,000 per violation of executive session laws, but in most cases the commission instead issues letters of education. That is what happens in this case.
