BOARDMAN — Some Morrow County employers are blaming extra unemployment benefits for unfilled positions and say it is time for those pandemic-era supplemental benefits to come to an end.
In a letter to Gov. Kate Brown “on behalf of Morrow County employers,” Kalie Davis, director of workforce development for the Port of Morrow, listed 25 employers in the county that had more than 200 job openings total.
“I receive multiple phone calls a day from both employers and temp agencies who are desperate to find anyone that is willing to work,” she wrote.
She asked the governor to consider ending Oregon’s participation in the federal supplemental unemployment benefits program.
“The benefit of being unemployed should not outweigh the benefit of working,” the letter stated.
One of the Morrow County employers that Davis listed in the letter is Threemile Canyon Farms. The Boardman farm reports 17 open positions on its website, including irrigation technician, mechanic, human resources clerk and accountant.
Job openings abound
Varon Blackburn, human resources manager for the farm, said he has noticed a significant change in the number of applicants for jobs across all skill levels and pay ranges.
“It used to be, I had a receptionist opening, I would get 10 to 20 applicants, and one’s been open two weeks and I’ve gotten three applicants,” he said.
The farm’s website doesn’t list salaries for the open positions, but Blackburn said the lowest wages on the farm are more than $13 an hour, with many hourly workers making $15 to $16. Some skilled positions make more — shop mechanics make $18 to $26 an hour depending on experience. He said they have been turning to visa programs to recruit workers from Mexico to fill positions.
Blackburn said he feels the supplemental unemployment benefits that were put in place when unemployment spiked during the early days of the pandemic are now providing disincentives for people to return to the workforce when work is readily available.
He said child care also is a problem. He recently hired someone as an accountant after struggling to fill the position, he said, but she changed her mind before her start date, saying she hadn’t been able to find child care.
To help combat that problem, the Port of Morrow has an early learning center that Threemile Canyon Farms contributes financially to, and Blackburn said the farm offers discounted vouchers to employees.
Another major employer, Lamb Weston, does not list starting salaries in its job descriptions, but as of Monday, May 24, listed 49 open positions between its Boardman and Hermiston locations. Job titles that have been listed for more than 30 days include operations support specialist for human resources, process quality technician and package handler.
Amazon has 45 jobs open in the Boardman area, most of which were posted more than 30 days ago. The oldest job posting on their website is a data center facility manager position that, according to the site, was posted in November 2020. Some of the jobs posted require a bachelor’s degree plus multiple years of post-college experience, while others simply require a high school diploma.
Angela Boatman, plant manager for Alto Columbia (formerly Pacific Ethanol), said the company raised its starting wages from $16.50 and hour to $19 an hour but still has struggled to fill open positions.
“We’ve looked at lowering requirements for jobs as well,” she said. “We’re willing to train people.”
Of those who have sent in applications, she estimated 60% have not returned any calls or other efforts the company has made to get an interview scheduled. Boatman said she recently participated in the virtual job fair the Port of Morrow hosted, and no one visited the breakout room on Zoom where she was waiting to answer questions from potential applicants.
She said she hopes that perhaps when school starts up again in the fall and parents have more certainty about child care, that some of the hiring crunch will ease.
Candidates turn down jobs
Mike Duncan, owner of Silver Creek Contracting, said his company has more than 20 positions open, that in some cases have been advertised for more than a year. They range from carpenters and welders to a site supervisor.
He said the company has done free and sponsored advertising on Zip Recruiter and Indeed, as well as posting jobs to Facebook and Craigslist and working through the employment department. Silver Creek also is offering a $500 incentive bonus.
Duncan said he has had multiple job candidates turn down offers with a competitive wage, and has heard from people they are making enough on unemployment benefits not to want to go back to work. He said unemployment benefits should serve to help people get back on their feet after a job loss, but should not turn into a career.
“Unemployment has a specific purpose whether you agree with it or not,” he wrote in an email. “ We have not required the same qualifying parameters for unemployment as we do for employment and now the unemployment pay scale has climbed to a living wage level without any of the same requirements for employment such as transportation, drug testing policies or any accountability to hold down a job. What could possibly motivate a human to seek work?”
A growing number of states, mostly led by Republican legislatures, have recently announced an end to increased unemployment benefits, citing worry the benefits are keeping people from working when they are able to.
According to reporting from FOX Business, President Joe Biden and members of his administration have pushed back on that notion, blaming lack of affordable child care, fear of COVID-19 and other factors instead. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a May press briefing the industry adding the most jobs in April was the leisure and hospitality industry, which tends to have lower wages than most sectors and would therefore have more incentive to continue collecting unemployment.
In Oregon, the state recently announced that Oregonians must start showing they are actively looking for work by July 31 to keep collecting their benefits. That requirement was in place before the pandemic but was waived in 2020.
