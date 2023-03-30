 Skip to main content
Port of Morrow fails to notify DEQ about wastewater leak

Port officials said initially they didn’t know about the leak but later acknowledged they had, violating their wastewater permit

Port leak.jpeg

Water pools above the wastewater pipeline at the Port of Morrow in November 2022, two months before the port responded to the leak following inquiry from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

 Mike Pearson/Contributed Photo

Editor's Note

This article is from the Oregon Capital Chronicle, which focuses on deep reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy.

BOARDMAN — The Port of Morrow in Boardman faces a new violation over contamination that may have been going on for some time.

Laura Gleim, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, said the leak was not near residential areas and the groundwater beneath it does not flow toward population centers or private wells.

Port wastewater leak map

A map shows where the wastewater leak occurred at the corner of Lewis and Clark Drive and Oscar Peterson Drive at the Port of Morrow, Boardman, near an Amazon data center.
Port leak 2.jpeg

In response to the wastewater pipeline leak, the Port of Morrow earlier in 2023 excavated potentially contaminated soils for testing and disposal.
Port warning sign.png

A stake indicates a wastewater pipeline is undergound at the Port of Morrow in this photo from Dec. 14, 2022, a month before the port responded to a complaint that it might have a leaking pipeline.
