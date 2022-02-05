BOARDMAN — The Port of Morrow is operating under an administrative team in the wake of the recent death of its executive director.
Former port boss Ryan Neal died Jan. 17 at age 40 after suffering a heart attack. Rick Stokoe, president of the port's board of commissioners, said Friday, Feb. 4, the port has no immediate plans to fill the vacancy
“Ryan was a very smart young man,” Stokoe said. “He led the port in a very positive direction, so the loss that the port has in losing him has been extreme.”
Stokoe, who also is the Boardman chief of police, said the loss extends beyond the port; the entire region is suffering for losing a leader who was “very good at what he did.”
The commissioner said the passing of Neal has “hit staff” as well as people who benefited from Neal’s work in the community.
“He was an important leader,” he said of Neal. “He was very involved in education. He cared about education for youth, not to mention he was a loving father.”
At the port, according to Stokoe, there is an administrative team covering for the absence of an executive director. The team members are experienced, Stokoe said, and have been able to manage.
“Ryan was instrumental in creating a team environment that keeps the rails on. And two of those individuals, senior leaders of the team, have stepped up and they are fully involved until we go through a process (of hiring a new executive director),” Stokoe said.
These two leaders, he said, are Chief Operations Officer Mark Patton and Economic Development Director Lisa Mittelsdorf.
Stokoe recalled the process of hiring Neal. His father, Gary Neal, helmed the port until he retired in 2018. The port began a search for a replaced that “went on for quite a while,” Stokoe said.
“We ended up interviewing several candidates for that position,” he said. “And Ryan was one of them that was part of the interview process.”
He said Neal “rose to the top” of the candidate list quickly. He had been working for the port in the warehouse, so the port board experience was valued.
“It seemed like a natural progression,” Stokoe said of Neal’s advancement to the executive director job. “We were familiar with him, and he did extremely well in the interview process.”
Stokoe said the port is not ready to begin searching for Neal’s successor.
“It’s too early,” he said. “Out of respect for Mr. Neal, we’re not going to get in a rush. Our administrative team has done an absolutely wonderful job, carrying on, even though they are under a great deal of pressure, obviously, losing their executive director.”
He added the port board has not decided on how to move forward just yet. According to Stokoe, there will be some sort of process to replace Neal, though he does not know what it might look like.
“Ryan was a great guy. It’s really tough, because it was so unexpected.” Stokoe said. “He was a great leader, a great man and a loving father. He’s truly going to be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.