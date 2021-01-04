BOARDMAN — The Port of Morrow, in partnership with regional industries, is announcing more than 50 summer internships available for the summer 2021 season. Prospective interns can choose from a diverse set of opportunities that include farming, food processing, education, business, information technology, workforce development and more.
Columbia Works was established to link regional employers with high school and college students who are looking to gain experience in their prospective career field. Columbia Works is part of the Oregon Works network that has seen success in different regions across the state. Initially designed by the McMinville Economic Development Partnership, the model has been adapted to fit Morrow County business needs.
“We are excited to see continued growth of our summer internship program,” said Kalie Davis, workforce training manager at the Port of Morrow, in a press release. “We are fortunate to have so many businesses that see the value in providing internship opportunities.”
Columbia Works is promoting internship opportunities from 13 employers this year. The positions are listed online at www.columbiaworks.org. The application period is open through April 1, 2021.
“Columbia Works provides a great avenue to introduce young professionals to Morrow County,” Davis said. “We have many diverse careers available and this program helps highlight those opportunities.”
The Columbia Works Program is a collaboration between Morrow County businesses, Morrow County chambers of commerce, and the Port of Morrow to grow and promote summer internship opportunities.
