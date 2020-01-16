PENDLETON — A Portland-area man was lodged Wednesday in the Umatilla County Jail on multiple charges related to a Pendleton kidnapping incident.
Travis Ward, 27, who last lived in Beaverton, according to court documents, was transported to the Umatilla County Jail on a warrant following a secret indictment issued in July 2019.
On July 25, 2019, a grand jury formally accused Ward of two misdemeanor charges and five felonies — including second-degree kidnapping, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and 10 months.
Ward, according to Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts, traveled to Pendleton on July 16 to collect money owed by his younger male cousin, who was living in Pendleton at the time.
According to the police investigation, Ward unlawfully entered a residence on Southwest Sixth Street and allegedly pointed a firearm at his cousin to pressure him into handing over the money.
Unable to produce the funds, the cousin led Ward to his ex-girlfriend’s workplace, also in Pendleton. Ward allegedly stole her car from the parking lot and drove back to Tigard, where he and the stolen car were found a few days later.
Court documents state that Ward kidnapped his cousin, and coerced both victims.
In addition to first-degree kidnapping and two counts of coercion, Ward faces a menacing and a theft misdemeanor, as well as a felony charge for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Roberts said it’s possible that Ward has co-conspirators who may also be charged in relation to the incident, though no related cases are listed in court documents at this time.
Ward was extradited to the jail from Washington County, where he was recently indicted on separate charges.
