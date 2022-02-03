PENDLETON — A Portland hospitality group is making plans to give a vacant downtown motel new life.
The building at 310 S.W. Dorion Ave. has been affiliated with a number of budget motel franchise over the years — Knights Inn the most recent — but the new owners want to try something new with the property. Cascadia Hospitality bought the motel late last year with the intention of renovating it into the 40-room MotoLodge, a new hotel with an auto travel theme that’s looking to capture a segment of Pendleton’s tourist population at mid-tier prices.
David Mogg is a co-owner and partner at Cascadia Hospitality, which has renovated and managed several hotels around Oregon, including the Jupiter Hotel in Portland and the Campfire Hotel in Bend.
Mogg said Cascadia was looking to expand into Eastern Oregon, but their original target wasn’t Pendleton, but Baker City. But they eventually met with a contingent of local officials, including Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman and Travel Pendleton manager Kristen Dollarhide, and came away convinced.
Reopening the motel isn’t exactly a turnkey project. Mogg said there are a number of things that will need to be replaced and repaired for a building that hasn’t operated as a hotel in years and was even briefly rented out as low income apartments by the former owners.
When the project is finished, Mogg said the MotoLodge will be themed around the mid-20th century era of auto travel, although not in a “kitschy” way that evokes “Happy Days.” He said Cascadia intends to offer higher quality rooms than the average budget motel but won’t be seeking luxury clientele who might patronize chains like Radisson.
Mogg said the project will be reliant on obtaining a grant from the city’s urban renewal district. Charles Denight, the associate director of the Pendleton Development Commission, said the district already has received an application through the district’s rejuvenation grant program, which provides funding for full-scale renovations.
Mogg said Cascadia expects to open the MotoLodge by Memorial Day, ahead of the summer event season.
In an interview, Chrisman said Cascadia’s project was proof that Pendleton was an “international tourist destination waiting to happen.” He added the MotoLodge should be a good compliment to Moto Stuff, a different business that is in the process of turning the old fire station at 911 S.W. Court Ave. into a multi-use stop for motorcycle enthusiasts.
Chrisman said downtown hotels rely more heavily on local tourism than lodging near Interstate 84, which can draw potential customers from motorists just looking for a quick stop on their way to somewhere else.
It’s been a tumultuous two-year period for the hospitality industry, and not every hotel has made it to this stage of the pandemic operating in the same way they used to. The owners of the Whiskey Inn sold their property to the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon, which now uses the building as transitional housing and an emergency shelter for unhoused residents. The Pendleton City Council recently revoked the business license for The Marigold Hotel, 105 S.E. Court Ave., after a string of calls for service from police that culminated in a shooting on the property. At a city council hearing, The Marigold’s owner said many of the problems with staff and customers formed while he was away from the property and focused on his family’s health.
But overall, hotel owners and operators see opportunity in Pendleton. Besides MotoLodge, Parley Pearce, a former co-owner of Hamley & Co., still is planning to turn the historic Oak Hotel, 327 S.E. First St., into a boutique hotel. Outside the downtown core, a 78-room Radisson Hotel location is expected to open in the spring, the owner of the Pendleton Holiday Inn is planning on building a new motel for the franchise while retaining the building under a different name, and the city continues to pursue a hotel at the Pendleton Convention Center. All of these developments are happening on top of a growing vacation rental industry through services such as Airbnb.
Chrisman said Pendleton over-relied on the Round-Up as its main tourist attraction for many years. If the city is able to keep up its trend of starting and maintaining new tourism events each year, he’s confident the city will be able to accommodate the boomlet of new lodging options.
