BOARDMAN — The 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the decommissioned Boardman coal plant is coming down.
Portland General Electric, the plant’s owner, announced contractors the morning of Sept. 15 are knocking down the last coal fired power plant in Oregon.
“Careful placement of explosives, handled by engineers and explosive specialists, will allow the stack and boiler to complete a controlled fall within a specified location,” according to PGE’s announcement. “Explosives placed at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler will be triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly; the demolition is expected to take less than a minute.”
The Boardman plant provided energy to Oregon from 1980 to 2020, when PGE ceased operations at the facility.
“Boardman’s closure has been factored into PGE’s plans since 2010, and the utility has implemented solid resource plans to ensure an ongoing reliable supply of power for customers,” according to PGE. “These plans focus on renewables and other non-emitting, clean energy resources, including Wheatridge — a first-of-its kind wind, solar and battery storage plant less than 30 miles away.”
Leading up to the milestone event of the plant coming down, PGE is holding a ceremony featuring remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders.
