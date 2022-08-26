Last day of operation morning.jpg

The sun rises near the Boardman Coal Plant on Oct. 15, 2020, on its final day of operations. Portland General Electric is demolishing the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler on Sept. 12, 2022.

 Portland General Electric/Contributed Photo, File

BOARDMAN — The 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the decommissioned Boardman coal plant is coming down.

Portland General Electric, the plant’s owner, announced contractors the morning of Sept. 15 are knocking down the last coal fired power plant in Oregon.

