HERMISTON — A Portland man tried to get away from an Oregon State Police trooper near Hermiston but instead landed jail.
Oregon State Police reported trooper Mitchell Goldman on Wednesday, March 2, at about 7:50 p.m. tried to stop a Mazda 3 for speeding at 106 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 82 near milepost 10 outside Hermiston.
The Mazda pulled over, but when the trooper exited his police car, the Mazda took off.
The trooper turned off the lights and sirens on his car and watched as the Mazda ran a stop sign while taking Exit 10 and then drove into a field before coming to a stop near the former Umatilla Chemical Depot.
The driver bolted on foot before the trooper arrived, OSP reported, but a few minutes later a man was walking along the shoulder of I-82 near the crash.
The trooper tried to take the man into custody, but he ran again. The getaway attempt did not last long, with the brief foot chase ending in his capture.
The trooper arrested the man, Rolando James Manuel Tijerina, 32, for third-degree escape, fleeing and reckless driving and on a state warrant. Tijerina as of the morning of March 3 was cooling it in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton,
