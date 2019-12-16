HEPPNER — The Morrow County Circuit Court dismissed two counts of second-degree robbery against a Portland man and sentenced him to three years of probation last Thursday for first-degree theft and attempting to commit a Class B felony in connection to a 2018 robbery in Boardman.
Seth Laban Williams, 30, was arrested on June 23, 2018, along with Deng Peter Makuey, 26, and Stacie McKoin Cadriel, 35, after witnesses told Morrow County law enforcement they saw an armed man dressed in black steal money and cigarettes from a Boardman service station.
Williams was indicted on the four charges on June 29, 2018, court documents show. After initially pleading not guilty to all charges in July 2018, Williams pleaded no contest to first-degree theft and attempting to commit a Class B felony in April.
On Thursday, Judge Jon Lieuallen dismissed both counts of second-degree robbery against Williams.
Second-degree robbery is a Measure 11 crime and carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and 10 months in prison.
Makuey pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery back in November for his connection to the theft and will be in the Oregon State Penitentiary until at least April 2024.
