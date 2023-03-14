From left, Victoria Young, Jenny Mazzella, Nick Hadfield, Brian Liu, Sara Goldstein and Owen Christofferson are students in Portland State University’s Master of Urban and Regional Planning who are helping to plan multi-use trail on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
PORTLAND — A group of six Master of Urban and Regional Planning students from Portland State University are partnering with the planning office of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to plan a multi-use trail that will improve walkability and connectivity in the community.
The project, Nixyáawii Watikš, aims to connect the Mission community center to Pendleton. The tribes first formalized the project in the 2001 CTUIR Transportation System Plan. The trail plan has shown up in community meeting records as a desire for many years, and now with the help of the PSU students, the trail soon may come to fruition.
The team of students will be working closely with the tribal government and community members to design a safe and accessible multi-use trail. The trail will encourage physical activity and enable people to enjoy the natural environment of the reservation. Nixyáawii Watikš will improve access to essential services, promote economic opportunities, and preserve the community’s cultural and environmental heritage.
The team of PSU students is dedicated to accomplishing community vision goals and priorities through public engagement. From late March to early May of this year, the students will conduct engagement activities with the CTUIR community to gather feedback from residents, review alternative routes, and propose the trail that best meets community needs.
The Master of Urban and Regional Planning program at Portland State prepares students for careers in urban and regional planning, and this practical workshop project will meet their graduation requirement while providing a plan that CTUIR hopes to use to pursue construction grant funding for this project. The program prepares students to engage with planning projects using critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills.
