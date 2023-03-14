PSU students.jpg

From left, Victoria Young, Jenny Mazzella, Nick Hadfield, Brian Liu, Sara Goldstein and Owen Christofferson are students in Portland State University’s Master of Urban and Regional Planning who are helping to plan multi-use trail on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

 Confederated Umatilla Journal/Contributed Photo

PORTLAND — A group of six Master of Urban and Regional Planning students from Portland State University are partnering with the planning office of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to plan a multi-use trail that will improve walkability and connectivity in the community.

The project, Nixyáawii Watikš, aims to connect the Mission community center to Pendleton. The tribes first formalized the project in the 2001 CTUIR Transportation System Plan. The trail plan has shown up in community meeting records as a desire for many years, and now with the help of the PSU students, the trail soon may come to fruition.

