PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council meeting Tuesday became an impromptu candidate forum as three candidates vying for a seat on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners introduced themselves to the council during the public comment section.
Jonathan Lopez of Hermiston, HollyJo Beers of Milton-Freewater, and Patricia Maier of Hermiston all used their time to provide the council with some biographical information about themselves and answer the occasional question about their platforms or views on local issues.
Lopez and Maier filed to run for office earlier this year, but Umatilla County Elections Division Manager Kim Lindell said Wednesday morning that Beers had not submitted paperwork declaring her candidacy.
Beers referred to herself as a candidate at the meeting and has until March 10 to make her campaign official with the county.
The other declared candidates in the race are Dan Dorran and Mark Gomolski, both of Hermiston. The Position 3 seat is being vacated by Commissioner Bill Elfering, who is retiring from the board after two terms.
All candidates will run in the May 19 primary. Should no one take more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will move on to a run-off election on Nov. 3, 2020.
