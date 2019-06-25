PENDLETON — Pendleton and the surrounding areas of Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington may experience potentially dangerous thunder and lightning storms on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm, which began with scattered thunderstorms over the mountains in Central Oregon on Tuesday, is expected to move into the area by midafternoon Wednesday before weakening as night falls, Marc Austin, a meteorologist with the NWS, said.
Regardless of the ultimate strength of the storm, Austin advised the public remain inside or seek shelter indoors if thunder can be heard while outside.
“It’s important to remember,” he said. “If you can hear thunder, you can be struck by lightning.”
Austin added that merely standing under a tree or other forms of cover outdoors doesn’t ensure one’s safety.
Due to limited rainfall in the area in recent weeks, lightning may present higher fire risks as well. People are urged to contact emergency services if they see any smoke or flames, Austin said.
Along with the potential thunder and lightning, the storm may also bring wind gusts up to 60 mph, heavy rain and hail.
Hail, if large and heavy enough, can cause injuries and even damage vehicles, Austin said.
Though Wednesday’s conditions appear most likely for producing dangerous storms, Austin said that more thunder and lightning may be in the forecast throughout Thursday.
