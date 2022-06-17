PENDLETON — Two Oregon environmental groups just posted their power plant cleanliness findings, and the results look grim for plants in Umatilla and Morrow Counties. At least for now.
Six of the top ten dirtiest plants in the entire state are found in the two counties, research from the Environment Oregon Research & Policy Center and Oregon State Public Interest Research Group found.
The two sister groups looked at data from the EPA’s eGRID, a comprehensive database that shows the environmental characteristics of nearly all of the nation's power plants.
While none of Oregon’s power plants fell in the top 100 dirtiest in the country, this doesn’t mean that the power plants were in the clear. The top operating plant, Hermiston Power Plant in Hermiston, produces 1,564,008 metric tons of CO2 emissions.
“Climate change is here and already impacting lives,” Celeste Meiffren-Swango, state director at Environment Oregon, said, “We need to do everything we can to move away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy.”
That action has already taken place in Boardman. The final coal-powered plant in the state— rated the dirtiest plant in Oregon in 2020 — was dismantled in 2021.
With coal plants out of the picture, next up could be natural gas plants. These plants, mostly operated by Portland General Electric, are also changing.
“Our natural gas plants constitute a part of our generation fleet that is changing, and will continue to do so,” Allison Dobscha, a spokesperson for PGE, said, “These plants will serve a different purpose in the future than they do today, serving more as capacity resources that can provide flexibility and reliability when needed.”
The remaining nine plants on the list being powered by methane gas, and the proposed shift away from gas to cleaner energy is something Meiffren-Swango is hopeful for.
“This list underscores how methane is an extremely potent gas,” the Environment Oregon director said, “We will figure out better ways to power our lives before it's too late.”
With Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signing a clean energy bill that promises 100% renewable energy for electricity by 2040, Meiffren-Swang believes that change is coming, and soon.
