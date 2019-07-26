BOARDMAN — A sergeant with the Boardman Police Department is running for Morrow County Sheriff, according to a press release.
Mark Pratt announced Friday he's running for sheriff in the 2020 election.
"I am running for sheriff to provide a new vision and direction for the sheriff’s office, which will provide improved services," he said. "I will work on building partnerships in order to be more effective. I firmly believe working a collaborative environment is vital to provide quality service. I also plan on restructuring the current staff, which would allow 24-hour patrol service and improved customer service."
Pratt's career in law enforcement is a long one, beginning when he joined the Washington State Patrol Explorer Program as a teenager. He has served as a volunteer firefighter/EMT, reserve police officer, dispatcher and deputy sheriff in Washington state, before moving to Morrow County. In 2000, Pratt began working as a deputy sheriff with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. In 2007, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. In 2016, he accepted a sergeant’s position with the Boardman Police Department.
Pratt currently possesses an executive level law enforcement certification from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standard and Training, the highest certification issued by DPSST.
