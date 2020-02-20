UMATILLA COUNTY — Experiencing a major flood or other natural disaster can be disorienting for anyone, but it can be particularly difficult for people experiencing dementia.
The Alzheimer's Association offers tips for emergency preparation for those whose loved one has dementia.
The association suggests that for those whose family member lives in a residential facility, they should check on the facility's emergency plans, and make sure they take into account specific needs such as an oxygen tank or medications.
The Juniper House assisted living and memory care facility in Pendleton wasn't among the places flooded this month, but assistant director Hanna Bass said they keep contracts at all times for backup housing for residents if something happened to their building.
"We always have somewhere to relocate to," she said.
In the event of an emergency, she said staff would contact each patient's family by phone to give them an update and let them know where their family member was being relocated to.
They also keep at least a week's worth of food and other supplies on hand in case they need to shelter in place or supplies can't get through.
For others, who care for a loved one with dementia in their home, having those same type of preparations are equally important. Beyond the standard food, water, flashlights, clothing and other supplies that everyone should stock in their home, the Alzheimer's Association suggests people add copies of important documents such as legal papers regarding guardianship and insurance information to a grab-and-go emergency kit.
Such a kit should also include medications, a list of needed medications, dosage information, the patient's physician's name and contact information. Other physical needs — such as eyeglasses or incontinence products — should also be accounted for.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, "changes in routine, traveling and new environments may increase the risk for wandering and agitation for people with dementia."
"Stay alert for unexpected reactions that may result from these changes. When appropriate, share the diagnosis with others, such as hotel, Red Cross or shelter staff, family members and airline attendants, so they can better assist," the guidelines state. "Do not leave the person with dementia alone."
With that in mind, the association encourages people to make sure their loved one has identifying information such as a medical alert bracelet or clothing labels, and to make sure they have a picture of the person with them in case they need to search for them.
Bass said people should think about whether a large Red Cross shelter is the right environment for a dementia patient, or if they can make alternate arrangements ahead of an evacuation.
"It can be overstimulating," she said. "You want to minimize stimulation, take them to a calm environment."
