PENDLETON — The BackFire Station in Pendleton made the list of recipients of Oregon's highest honor for the preservation, reuse and revitalization of architectural and cultural sites.
The nonprofit Restore Oregon announced Tuesday, Aug. 1, the multi-purpose BackFire Station wo a DeMuro Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation.
Restore Oregon selected 14 historic projects across the state to receive the awards. According to a press release, this year’s award-winning projects repurposed buildings to capitalize on embodied carbon and demonstrate that adaptive reuse of existing structures is essential to Oregon reaching climate sustainability goals.
This year’s winners join more than 110 projects statewide that have been recognized with DeMuro Awards since 2013. Winning projects are selected by a jury of top professionals in the field of historic preservation and allied or related disciplines such as architecture, planning and engineering.
“It’s exciting to see that this year’s class of DeMuro-award-winning projects demonstrate that reuse at every scale helps reduce Oregon’s carbon impact,” said Nicole Possert, Restore Oregon’s executive director. “Our jury selected these award recipients based on each project’s positive impact on their community and for the ways in which they inspire others to keep and reuse historic places as a measurable climate sustainability practice.”
Pendleton built the original station in 1958, and it served as the town’s primary fire station through the end of 2019. It also operated as the administration facility for Pendleton’s firefighting operations.
The repurposed firehouse now is home to a second-story owner’s residence, the BackFire Station bar and restaurant, a retail space for motorcycle and regional products, adventure motorcycle rentals and guided tours, motorcycle service and repair, and the BackFire Lodge — a motorcycle-themed short-term lodging facility occupying the former firefighters’ sleeping quarters.
BackFire Station also is within the city's Urban Renewal District, as well as the Umatilla Riverfront Improvement Area, and adapting the fire station provides locals and visitors with opportunities to experience Fire Station No. 1 for themselves.
To date, the project has created 23 new jobs. The adaptive reuse of this former fire station provides an anchor for the ongoing development of the Pendleton River Quarter and a new home for two established companies, strengthening the area’s manufacturing and distribution economy, according to Restore Oregon.
The reuse of buildings and materials is an immediately accessible tool to reduce carbon emissions. Reuse projects typically save 50-75% of the embodied carbon emissions compared to constructing a new building. The 2023 DeMuro Awards show existing buildings are not only full of history, craftsmanship and charm but they also are the most sustainable.
“The DeMuro Awards help Oregonians understand that preservation isn't a relic of the past, but a beacon to a sustainable future. Rather than demolishing Oregon's historic architecture and adding it to the landfill, viewing it as a renewable resource can help us meet sustainability goals, create affordable housing, and inspire economic development,” Possert said.
The other project in Eastern Oregon to win a 2023 DeMuro Award is Union High School.
