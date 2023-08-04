local_bars_003.jpg
Pendleton's BackFire Station wins a DeMuro Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the award spotlighting projects that repurpose existing structures. 

 

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — The BackFire Station in Pendleton made the list of recipients of Oregon's highest honor for the preservation, reuse and revitalization of architectural and cultural sites.

The nonprofit Restore Oregon announced Tuesday, Aug. 1, the multi-purpose BackFire Station wo a DeMuro Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation.

