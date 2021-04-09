PENDLETON — For the next few months, Pendleton City Councilor Dale Primmer will represent his constituents from a bare piece of dirt. For several months after that, his official place of residence for holding his Ward 3 seat will be uninhabitable.
Primmer’s new setup comes after the Pendleton City Council unanimously voted Tuesday, April 6, to allow him to use the undeveloped site where he intends to build his home as his place of residence until he can move to the location.
Primmer explained to the council that he recently purchased bare land in Ward 3, which encompasses the entirety of the city south of Interstate 84, with the intention of building a new home for him and his wife.
But in order to gain the equity needed to pay for the house’s construction, Primmer said he needs to sell his existing house in the Sunridge area before the project can start. Given Pendleton’s notoriously tight rental market, Primmer said he needed the flexibility to seek temporary housing outside of Ward 3 while his new house is being built.
Councilor Linda Neuman asked Primmer if he had started the process of selling his house yet.
“Not unless you want me to live in a tent in your front yard,” Primmer joked, before adding that he wouldn’t put his current house on the market until he secured a rental.
Primmer said he’s already looked into a few rental opportunities in Ward 3, so the council’s action could be rendered moot. But nonetheless, City Attorney Nancy Kerns gave her legal opinion that the address of Primmer’s future home is suitable for the purpose of council representation.
Primmer said the house construction was set to start in June with a six-month completion timeline, although he added that he wouldn’t be surprised if it took a few months longer.
Primmer, who works as the director of the Umatilla County Community Corrections, was elected to his seat in 2016 and easily won reelection in 2020.
In other news, the council unanimously passed an ordinance that will allow electric scooters and other electric vehicles weighing less than 100 pounds to be operated on the Pendleton River Parkway and other paths, roads and parking lots in parks.
The amended ordinance comes on the heels of the council approving an ordinance in March that opened the door to California company Bird to begin operating its dockless electric scooter program.
The council intends to change one more bit of policy to ease access for electric scooters. At its April 20 meeting, the council is scheduled to vote to amend its noncriminal offenses ordinance to match up with the parks ordinance and allow electric scooter travel on the levee system.
