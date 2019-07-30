PENDLETON — From a small room deep inside the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution came sounds of levity.
Inside, 12 inmates sat on the floor, each with a 25-day-old puppy on his lap. They played with the tiny Labrador retrievers, offering toys and grinning at their antics. This dimly lit room became Puppy Central a few weeks ago with the launch of the prison’s new whelping program.
The inmates began training older puppies a few years ago to assist veterans and others who have disabilities. Under the guidance of the Salem-based Joys of Living Assistance Dogs, the trainers teach dogs to turn off lights, shut doors, retrieve dropped items, load and unload washing machines and dryers and perform other tasks.
In the whelping program, the puppies (a dozen of them) came even earlier, arriving within hours of birth. Their eyes closed, they snuggled together under a heat lamp with their mother, Nala. After a few days, the inmate trainers started something called early neurological stimulation — tickling the puppies’ toes with Q-tips, holding them in various positions and using wet heated and refrigerated towels to expose them to heat and cold.
Since Nala has two more offspring than teats, two of the pups get bottles. The inmates track feeding and elimination for each puppy on a white board.
Each puppy wears a different colored collar and the color becomes their name for the next eight weeks.
Joy St. Peter, of JLAD, travels from Salem each Monday to guide the trainers and check the puppies’ progress. She said the early stimulation helps the dogs better tolerate stress and human handling. She knows of only one other whelping program in a prison and it’s in Australia.
After 16 days, the trainers begin focusing more on socialization, bringing in inmate volunteers from all around the prison for interaction with the dogs. As each man arrives, he slips off his shoes, rubs on antibacterial hand sanitizer and heads for a mat on the floor for a 15-20 minutes of puppy bonding.
By the time they go into normal training, the pups already know 12 commands, including sit, stay and heel. Inmates, St. Peter said, gain almost as much as the dogs.
“The benefit to these guys is astronomical,” she said.
Inmate Bill Durham smiled at the merry mayhem around the room. He had just finished a feeding session with Brown, who noisily drained the bottle. Durham’s job at the prison is listed as “dog trainer,” and he arrives to the training room at 6 a.m. and gets off work at 2 in the afternoon. Other inmates drop in throughout the day to help with bottle feeding, cleaning, observing and documenting the pup’s behavior. Recently they started feeding the pups a mixture of goat milk and kibble. The animals, which have 24/7 care, are responding to the attention.
“The dogs are bonding to humans at a lot earlier age than other puppies,” Durham said. “They’re getting used to us, our different scents, our different ethnicities, hairstyles, facial hair. Being handled so much takes away their fear responses to things like loud noises.”
During the socialization session, Nala wandered around the room checking in with each of her pups as they interacted with inmates.
At eight weeks, each pup is assigned a primary and secondary trainer. The dogs sleep in crates in the trainers’ cells and go almost everywhere with their handlers. The trainers wear pouches full of kibble and run their dogs through daily drills and obstacle courses. After 18 months, the dogs are matched with their future owners and training is customized.
Durham said he believes that inmates are the perfect dog trainers.
“Out on the street, people have lives going on. They’ve got kids, work, lunch dates,” he said. “We’ve got all this time to dedicate to the dogs.”
“Outside life gets in the way,” St. Peter said. “These guys are very serious about this. The quality of training has just skyrocketed.”
The payoff for the inmates, he said, is the chance to give.
“We’ve all done something in our past that we’re not proud of. We were probably very selfish people at one point in our lives,” Durham said. “Being responsible for these dogs is teaching us to put something else first. It gives us something to be proud of in prison. For me to train a dog that gives freedom to the recipient, that’s priceless.”
One of the trainers, Christopher Blackwell, takes a puppy to the prison’s hospice unit twice each day to visit an inmate who is dying. On this day, he had White in his arms as he made his way back across prison grounds from the hospital to the dog room.
“He says it makes his transition easier,” Blackwell said. “Every time I bring a dog up there, it brightens his day.”
Often as Blackwell carries puppies across the grounds, correctional officers and others will stop him for a little puppy time. Today is no different.
“Hey, Blackwell,” called an officer. “Over here.”
Blackwell headed over.
Janet Yarbrough, office specialist in the superintendent’s office, grinned as she watched the encounter. She said the puppies are a welcome addition to prison life for both inmates and employees.
“On a really rough day, I’ll take time to see the puppies,” she said. “It’s stress reduction.”
Anecdotal evidence from other prison programs suggests dogs in prison may lower recidivism, depression and misconduct of inmates. The puppies have the power to transform even in a stressful prison environment, St. Peter said during one of her visits.
“It’s such a win, win, win.”
Contact Kathy Aney at kaney@eastoregonian.com or 541-966-0810.
