BAKER CITY — The mother of a 2-year-old Baker City boy who died in November 2018 after shooting himself in the head with a handgun he got control of has been placed on three years’ formal probation.
Diana Goodman, 33, of Baker City will avoid an 18-month prison term and possibly be able to raise her surviving son who is about a year old, if she’s successful on probation, District Attorney Matt Shirtcliff said Thursday.
Liam Mankins died when a loaded .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol he was playing with discharged at his father’s home on Nov. 4, 2018.
Shirtcliff said Liam was playing with the gun on the floor of his father’s bedroom while his father slept when he accidentally fired the gun.
Peter Mankins, 33, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 in Baker County Circuit Court to one count of criminally negligent homicide, a Class B felony, in connection with his son’s death. He also pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of methamphetamine and recklessly endangering another person, both Class A misdemeanors.
Visiting Umatilla County Circuit Court Judge Jon Lieuallen sentenced Mankins to 34 months in prison after a settlement conference with the District Attorney’s Office.
Earlier this month, Baker County Circuit Court Judge Greg Baxter sentenced Goodman to six months in jail and placed her on three years’ probation after she pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine and one count of recklessly endangering another person in a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office. She also pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, but prosecution on that crime was deferred, Shirtcliff said.
Goodman, who had been held at the Baker County Jail since Dec. 29, 2018, already had served eight months at the time of sentencing and was given credit for time served.
Baxter deferred judgment on the criminally negligent homicide charge during Goodman’s 36-month probationary term. She must successfully complete formal probation and drug treatment during that time to avoid prison time.
If her probation is revoked during the three-year period, Goodman will be sentenced to an 18-month prison term, with no credit for the 180 days served in the Baker County Jail while awaiting resolution of the charges, Shirtcliff said.
If she is successful, however, the felony charge will be removed from her record, he added.
Contact with her children will be determined by the Baker County Probation Department and possibly the Department of Human Services during the three-year probation term, Shirtcliff said.
Mankins and Goodman were charged with criminally negligent homicide for allowing 2-year-old Liam access to a loaded gun. Mankins received the harsher sentence because “more culpability rested with him,” Shirtcliff said.
“He was directly responsible for the firearms in the home,” he said. “They were his guns and he was in control of them.”
Goodman also had some degree of responsibility for the guns being accessible to the child, however, Shirtcliff said.
“She knew there were guns there,” he said.
Both parents were at the home when Liam was shot, Shirtcliff said.
Investigators found methamphetamine in the home and both Peter Mankins and Goodman tested positive for methamphetamine at the time the crimes took place, based on toxicology reports, Shirtcliff said.
The crime of recklessly endangering another person, a Class A misdemeanor, charged the two with making the drug readily accessible to Liam.
A grand jury also had charged Mankins and Goodman with second-degree manslaughter, a Class B felony; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor, for allowing drug activity to take place in the presence of Liam and his younger brother, who was 4 months old at the time. Those charges were dismissed as part of the couple’s plea agreements.
Had they been convicted of second-degree manslaughter for their son’s death, they would have faced mandatory minimum 75-month prison sentences.
Shirtcliff said at the time of Mankins’ sentencing that while his believed Mankins needed to serve prison time, the prosecutor also wanted him to receive drug treatment while in prison.
“The fact that he took responsibility for negligently causing the death of his son was also a factor in allowing him to plead guilty to the criminally negligent homicide charge and not face a longer prison sentence,” Shirtcliff stated.
As part of her probation, Goodman also was ordered not to use or possess controlled substances and to participate in a substance abuse evaluation and to follow any recommended treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.