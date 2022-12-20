Windwave The O.JPG

Spools of fiber-optic cable outside of Windwave Communications in Boardman, with an Amazon data center in the background. Four local officials who were involved in land sales and tax breaks for Amazon purchased Windwave, which provides fiber-optic service for Amazon, in 2018. The Oregon Government Ethics Commission on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, voted to investigate the four.

 Dave Killen/The Oregonian

MORROW COUNTY — One Morrow County commissioner, two Port of Morrow commissioners and the port’s former general manager are under the microscope for possible ethical violations.

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission on Friday, Dec. 16, voted to conduct full investigations of county Commissioner Don Russell, port Commissioners Marv Padberg and Jerry Healy and of Gary Neal, who in 2018 retired as the port’s general manager, because they may have used their positions to their benefit themselves as owners of the fiber optics company Windwave, which provides fiber-optic services to Amazon data centers in Morrow County.

(1) comment

1#fish
1#fish

Definately ethics violations. It's sounds like the 4 definately got an insider deal. They surely profited from their public office positions. They all should sell their interest in the company!!

