PENDLETON — A humming economy is mostly good news for Umatilla County.
The unemployment is down to 5% and “Help Wanted” signs have popped up in business windows across the region.
But an economy that’s emerged from the throes of recession hasn’t been good news for one of the region’s few postsecondary institutions: Blue Mountain Community College.
While job seekers often invest in education or workforce training to better position themselves for a tight job market, enrollment starts to fall once employment becomes more plentiful again.
According to Inside Higher Ed, community college enrollment swelled 25% nationally from 2007 to 2011.
But enrollment started to dip as the recession started to recede, and the trend was felt both across Oregon and at BMCC.
Oregon community college enrollment fell from a mid-recession peak of 374,042 to 272,254 in 2017-18.
From 2012 to 2018, the headcount at BMCC fell from 4,142 to 2,442.
Aware of the overall trend lines, BMCC administrators are working to keep their enrollment steady by trying to embody two different qualities: adaptability and persistence.
Casey White-Zollman, vice president of communications, said BMCC is constantly looking through the programming to determine if it is still properly serving students.
When BMCC senses there’s a need they’re not meeting, they can take action.
White-Zollman pointed to BMCC’s data center technician program as an example of the college’s institutional responsiveness to a changing economy.
Over the past several years data centers that service tech giants have popped up around rural Oregon.
Locally, that has come in the form of Amazon Web Services, which has built data centers in Morrow County and western Umatilla County.
From conception to reality, BMCC developed a data center technician program in nine months. That’s a “warp speed” time line according to White-Zollman, who said new programs usually take longer to develop in a process that includes getting approval from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission.
White-Zollman said students who go through the nine-month program frequently get hired from the program before they graduate.
BMCC President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier said the key to continue attracting students in a good economy is to try to pitch them on their long-term future.
A college administrator in California and Colorado before he was hired by BMCC in March, Bailey-Fougnier brings up a student he knew who got a job with Verizon out of high school.
The pay was good initially, but the former student eventually saw other people in the company with college degrees surpassing him in their careers.
Once that student returned to school, Bailey-Fougnier said he became a community college evangelist.
As a former farm kid from Colorado, Bailey-Fougnier said he wasn’t always aware of the opportunities until he went to college.
It’s that vision that the college is trying to sell to people who also have an eye on the job market.
