HEPPNER — Crews continue to make “good progress” on the HK Complex Fires in the Umatilla National Forest with lightning forecasts threatening to start more according to a press release on Friday morning.
The release from Northwest Incident Management Team 6 states that the fires are 30% contained with eight fires that have been completely contained. In total, the fires cover 2,655 acres, which is 200 acres larger than Thursday's report.
The fires are reportedly burning out along 3 miles of line east of Tupper Butte. Many of the small fires have been contained and crews continue to mop them up and patrol the area, while the Sulfer Springs and Little Bear fires have merged at the 21 Road. The release states that they continue to be held from the south.
After 474 personnel being assigned to the fires as of Thursday, Friday’s release reports there are 448 personnel currently assigned. Resources include multiple engines and crews along with multiple fixed-wing and helicopter aircraft.
Both the Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry are partnering in certain areas and are preparing for the risk of “abundant lightning” in the area sparking more. Last weekend, lightning in the area originally ignited the fires.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning until 10 a.m. on Saturday due to potentially strong thunderstorms bringing lightning, heavy rain and hail along with “erratic” wind gusts of up to 50 mph to the area.
The release warns that when lightning is active, people should seek shelter in a vehicle or building. If you are outdoors and cannot find shelter, the release says to find a place low to the ground that’s away from tall trees, wire fences, utility lines and other conductive devices.
The fire danger rating remains high and public use restrictions on chainsaws remain in effect according to the release. A closure order also remains in effect due to fire activity in the area.
A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday night about the HK Complex Fires. The meeting will be located at Hepper City Hall on 111 North Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.