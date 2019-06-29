UMATILLA COUNTY — After years of struggling to foster more housing, communities in Umatilla and Morrow counties are seeing a payoff with an increased rate of home building.
For years, Hermiston issued about 45 building permits for new homes per year, but in 2017 that jumped up to 60 new homes and in 2018 the city approved permits for 69 new homes and one duplex.
New subdivisions that are currently in the planning stages could push new housing levels higher in the near future. The city recently annexed in land off of Theater Lane and West Elm Avenue that represent a combined total of 92 new homes developers are planning to build. Another Theater Lane-area project, Cimarron Terrace, is platted to eventually hold close to 100 homes.
Construction of a 49-unit apartment complex off of Sixth Street is also underway, and assistant city manager Mark Morgan said that developers are taking a closer look at the possibility of adding more housing in the northeast part of town as the city works on a new water tower and water mains in the area.
“There has definitely been some interest,” he said.
Bringing new housing to the area has been one of the Hermiston city council’s top goals in recent years. The city gathered input from developers on what barriers were holding them back from meeting pent-up demand in the area, then worked on corresponding adjustments, such as decreasing setback and lot size requirements.
“Our overall philosophy from the start has been to do what we can do to lay the groundwork for private developers to come in and create housing,” he said, noting the city hadn’t focused on specific types of housing.
Morgan said as the Tri-Cities housing market has increasingly outpaced Hermiston home and apartment prices, that has increased the number of people more interested in staying on the Oregon side.
Hermiston isn’t the only Eastern Oregon city to benefit from a surge in housing. The city of Umatilla issued nine permits for new homes in 2014, 11 in 2015, 14 in 2016, 17 in 2017 and 56 permits in 2018. City manager David Stockdale has said that the city expects that 2018 is not a one-time spike, but the start of a housing boom that will last for years to come.
Umatilla is joining Stanfield and Echo in a comprehensive housing study that is looking at current housing needs in the cities, projected needs 20 years down the road, available residential land and barriers to development. The goal of the project is to come up with recommendations for housing policy to help the three cities meet upcoming demand for housing.
In April, Milton-Freewater’s planning commission considered a plat from Spyglass LLC for a 12-acre subdivision on Key Boulevard that would hold 49 homes.
Pendleton saw a temporary dip in new housing in 2016, but issued 55 single-family dwelling permits in 2017 and another 55 in 2018. The city is expected to have another strong housing year in 2019, particularly when it comes to adding apartments.
I&E Construction is planning a 204-unit apartment complex, known as the Westgate Apartments, while Pendleton developer Al Plute has repurposed part of the Bowman building into 18 apartments.
Ground was also broken recently on a 100-unit complex at Pendleton Heights.
In Morrow County housing growth has been steadier, but is still happening. The city of Boardman saw a new apartment complex go in during 2018 after employing a wide range of tactics to recruit new housing. Last fall the county launched an in-depth housing analysis in partnership with its five cities, Angelo Planning Group and Johnson Economics.
