UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County has come a long way since the Great Recession.
The robust job market and unemployment rate hovering below 5% are good news for people searching for work, but can sometimes provide a challenge for employers.
Bud Stephens, who recently opened Stateline Trucking School in Hermiston, said drivers going through the four- to six-week training process have all been graduating with a job — often selected from multiple offers.
“The market is in favor of the drivers,” he said.
Stephens described a “huge” truck driver shortage in the Hermiston area, which sees heavy truck traffic stemming from local distribution centers, such as Walmart and FedEx. Finding qualified long-haul or regional drivers willing to spend days or weeks on the road away from home can be difficult.
“It’s mostly a lifestyle thing,” he said.
Walmart announced last year that they were boosting the pay of their drivers nationwide to help retain employees.
For anyone who would rather stick closer to home, Mid-Columbia Bus Company is always working to recruit drivers for school buses in the region.
Amberlina Shafer, a recruitment specialist for the company, said people get intimidated about the size of the buses, but there is plenty of training that goes into the process, and “driving for the kids is actually a very big joy.”
According to a recent report by the Oregon Employment Department, there were 1,629 job vacancies reported in Eastern Oregon (defined as the state’s eight most eastern counties) during 2018.
Seventy-eight percent of the vacancies required no education beyond a high school diploma, while 68% of the openings paid less than $15 per hour. The average wage was $14.84 an hour, jumping over $30 for people with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Although there are hundreds of unfilled positions in Umatilla and Morrow counties per year, not all of them are necessarily a match for job seekers. Nearly 200 workers were laid off by Union Pacific Railroad near Hermiston in May, and the jobs that were cut for the most part offered much higher wages than some of the manufacturing and food processing companies who are always recruiting.
There is also a question about what type of work people are willing to do. At Pendleton’s Keystone RV plant it isn’t unusual to see a new hire quit after a week or two when they decide the manufacturing industry isn’t for them.
“It’s definitely an ongoing struggle,” human resource manager Courney Wallis said.
For others, however, jobs like the ones at Keystone can be a blessing. The company is willing to hire employees right out of high school with no experience and train them on the job, allowing them to work their way up through the company the longer they stay.
Some companies compete for workers with flexible schedules, extra vacation time or other perks. Human resources manager Rosa Hays of Newly Weds Foods in Pendleton said they offer flexibility for college students to earn money while they’re home for summers and even squeeze in some hours during Christmas and spring breaks if they want.
Alescia Rosenbalm of Wildhorse Resort and Casino said that offering a “great benefits package” helps recruit workers.
“It’s hard finding good quality people to match the positions we have open,” she said.
Those positions can include housekeeping, groundskeeping, cooking, serving food, management and more. Rosenbalm said the past year had been especially difficult finding workers.
Not every company feels they have trouble recruiting workers.
At a recent job fair in Hermiston, Jane DeSimone, a recruiter for Portland General Electric, said the company had fared well on keeping its plants in the area staffed.
“It’s usually not such a problem for us. ... We’re a strong employer with a good reputation and good wages and benefits,” she said.
Layoffs are coming as the company prepares to close its coal-fired plant in Boardman at the end of 2020. For those who aren’t interested in transferring to a different plant or retiring, the company is partnering with Blue Mountain Community College to offer free college classes to employees losing their jobs to the closure.
As some jobs leave the area, others are arriving. Lamb Weston, Hermiston’s largest employer, recently added 150 new employees as part of a $250 million expansion of its potato-processing plant.
