UMATILLA — Umatilla is in the midst of building, beautification and visitor signage improvements.
The city has contracted with Merje Design of Westchester, Pennsylvania, to improve wayfinding signage for visitors to the city's parks and other public areas. Six new murals are planned, as well.
"Also, a new entry, with water features, for the Umatilla Falls Gateway project at the junction of Highways 395 and 730, will replace the about 10 year-old artwork," City Manager Dave Stockdale said. "The old project art consisted of metal and fish."
Umatilla Falls Gateway entry project
This all-new water and rock gateway entry is to welcome residents and visitors with basalt rock features excavated from recent improvement projects. It further incorporates a traditional fountain design connoting the falls.
Attractive lighting showcasing programable changing colors for local celebrations at certain times of the year are planned. For the Fourth of July, red, white and blue are available; Christmas and New Year's holidays green and red; Valentine’s Day red, pink and white, and St. Patrick’s Day or Spring Equinox green green, for example.
The Umatilla Falls project plan already is about 95% complete. Design work has been underway for three years, he said.
"The total project budget for Umatilla Falls, including engineering, design and construction is $925,000," Stockdale reported. "That includes all work already completed and anticipated construction costs."
He can’t release the engineer’s estimated construction cost yet. This project will go out for bid in December, and the city can’t share the amount because it could influence the bids.
"The engineering document is pretty dull, but the designs are appealing," Stockdale commented.
He said the city expects work to begin in February or March of next year and have the work completed by June 2023.
Wayfinding signage project
Themes in the new sign will serve as a template for wayfinding art throughout the city, Stockdale said.
"Merje's wayfinding plan will produce designs roughly the same for all but small sites with essentially customized signage," Stockdale said.
The city's partnership with Merje to create Umatilla's Wayfinding & Signage Program follows the design firm's recently completed projects with Hermiston, Medford and Eugene.
"We look forward to utilizing their expertise of Oregon and our region for this project," Stockdale said.
The city manager said there is a lot on this year's budget, and work will continue from now to January with the aim of seeking bids around Thanksgiving for actual purchase and installation of the final designs.
Merje's program includes vehicular directional signage, identification of parks and other public sites and pedestrian and bicycle navigation signs.
"This will create a modern and uniformed look throughout the city’s parks and public buildings," Stockdale explained. "The program will help guide motorists and pedestrians along and through streets, sidewalks and public spaces throughout Umatilla. We anticipate that this design will be unique to Umatilla and reflect the brand, character, history and culture of our cherished community."
Stockdale said he hopes to kickoff the project toward the end of August, and to completed it by the beginning of 2023. He said he anticipates the first set of wayfinding signs to be installed next summer.
"The Merje contract is brand new, we haven’t spent any funds on that yet," he said. "The agreement is for $58,960."
Mural project
Finally, Umatilla also is working to implement its 6 feet by 26 feet mural project. This consists of six murals completed throughout the city by 2026.
"We have identified the all-new Nugent Park concession and broadcast building as our first mural to be completed," Stockdale said. "The building is scheduled for completion by January. The mural is to commence in February and to be finished in March, just in time for our Little League kickoff."
The Umatilla Museum has been identified as another mural location, while also freshening up the painting already on the east side of the building, he said. The city continues to talk to other business owners and public facility managers to determine the final four locations.
"All-in-all, (Umatilla) is making earnest and deliberate investments to continue to beautify our small town to make (the city) a wonderful place to live, work and play," Stockdale concluded. "Umatilla Falls, wayfinding signs, new park entrance signs and murals are wonderful new improvements we can all look forward to starting now and over the next several years."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.