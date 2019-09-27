ATHENA — As vehicles flow over a new bridge at Wildhorse Creek in Athena next month, salmon and lamprey will be flowing underneath for the first time in nearly a century.
The old bridge acted as a dam, narrowing the channel and funneling water over a wall that stopped migrating fish in their tracks.
“If you have a 5- or 6-foot wall, nothing’s going over that unless it can get out and walk,” said Rick Christian, project manager for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Once the new bridge is complete, steelhead and other migrating fish found on the downstream side of the bridge will have 18 miles of new habitat opened to them — habitat that Christian said is better for spawning and rearing.
Humans are benefitting from the project, too. No one has been able to find record of when the old bridge was built, but American steel found during the demolition suggests it was around the 1930s. The aging, chainlink fence-lined structure acting as one of Athena’s main entrances to town will be replaced by something sturdier and more attractive, with sidewalks added. The project also includes channel work that will return the creek’s flow there to a healthier width and decrease flooding risks.
“It’s a win-win,” Christian said.
The project has many partners, from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to the Umatilla Basin Watershed Council. It is being paid for by a collection of different funds from outside Umatilla County, available for purposes such as fish habitat restoration and economic development.
Ken Faircloth, a public works employee for the city of Athena who was on site Wednesday, said that the city wouldn’t have been able to afford the project.
“We’re glad we have a new bridge, and we didn’t have to pay for it,” he said.
Other projects
Removal of man-made structures, such as bridges and dams to benefit fish often draws controversy. Calls by environmental groups to remove major dams from the Columbia and Snake rivers have been sharply criticized over the negative effects they would have on hydropower production, navigation and other uses.
But watershed councils across the country have been successfully removing defunct diversion dams on smaller rivers with the support of neighboring farmers and ranchers.
Michael Ward, director of the Umatilla Basin Watershed Council, said the council is focused on projects like the Athena bridge replacement that are mutually beneficial for fish and humans.
When they removed the Dillon Dam on the Umatilla River in Echo in 2017, the idea was initiated by a neighboring farmer, who cited the hours of cleanup work that growers had to do each year when the dam caused problems, such as clogging irrigation headflows with gravel. The watershed council and other partners came up with a plan to shift the point of diversion upstream and secured state funding for the pipes to deliver farmers their irrigation water from the new point.
The UBWC and CTUIR also worked closely with neighboring property owners on removal of the Reith Dam on the Umatilla River outside Pendleton earlier this summer. Part of those projects include channel rebuilding and vegetation restoration, restoring the river’s flow to a more natural state and helping with flood control.
“We all have the same goals — we’re here to protect and enhance our natural resources,” Ward said.
The dams, including the wall under the Athena bridge, were on the state’s list of top offenders for blocking flows of fish, such as salmon and lamprey, based on multiple fish tagging surveys. Even in cases where dams like the Dillon Dam have a fish ladder, it is often unusable for fish during low flows and gets blocked with sediment during high flows.
Ward said barriers to fish passage do more than keep salmon from spawning in their native habitats, decreasing the health of the population. They also disrupt the river’s natural sediment flows and self-cleaning rhythms.
According to the Earth Institute at Columbia University, these disruptions decrease the health of rivers in multiple ways. Sediment backs up behind the dams, dirtying the water, decreasing oxygen and burying habitats. Meanwhile, other habitats downstream are starved of nutrient-rich woody materials that would have gradually settled into alcoves.
“These projects have so many different layers,” Ward said.
Working in the channel
Running water adds a tricky element to construction projects involving dams and bridges. In the case of the bridge at Athena, the project was scheduled for a time of year with low flows when steelhead are not spawning.
First, utilities that ran through the bridge had to be temporarily rerouted or piped under the channel. Next, the Wildhorse Creek was funneled into a large blue pipe that takes the creek past the construction site.
Nets are currently keeping fish from entering the diversion pipe from either direction. Christian said they removed fish from the construction area using an electroshock method that temporarily stuns fish, causing them to float to the surface where they can be snagged and relocated safely upstream.
“We had really good fish numbers and species diversity (downstream),” he said.
Rod Anderson Construction, of Pendleton, is now placing a series of large concrete blocks weighing between 2 and 7 tons, which Christian said are built “like LEGOs” with humps that fit together. Rebar running down the middle and grout will seal them in place. Afterward, a nearly 50-foot wide bridge deck will be placed on top, featuring two travel lanes for vehicles and a sidewalk on either side.
Christian said they will reshape the creek bed there and add vegetation as well.
“It will align the channel better, with a lot more capacity through here,” he said. “Property owners will have a lower flood risk.”
The project, which started Sept. 3, is expected to be complete about Nov. 1.
