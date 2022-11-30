IMG_9793.jpg

Virginia Merriman, at her Pendleton home beneath one of her paintings, observes the 2020 Pendleton Round-Up on Sept. 19, despite its cancellation.

 Kenny Cochrane/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — Longtime Pendleton resident and business owner Virginia Livingston Merriman died Saturday, Nov. 26, in her room at McKay Creek Estates. She was 97.

Merriman was born Feb. 10, 1925, in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up in southern Idaho during the Great Depression, her son Edward F. Merriman said. Like most people in the area, her family was poor, but a large garden helped keep them fed. Neighbors shared what they had and put everything into a large stew pot heated outdoors by a fire pit.

6385183b40327.preview.jpg

As a young couple new to Pendleton in 1952, Ed Merriman, 31, left, and his wife Virginia Merriman, 26, pose with their two oldest children Kristine, 7, and Eddy, 1. Two more sons and two more daughters followed.
6385237c03317.preview.jpg

The Merrimans of Pendleton pose for a photo during the Christmas holidays in 1972. From left, are Cindy, Ed, Randy, Virginia, Eddy, Kathy, Kristy and Rob, seated.
638516e4ceabe.preview.jpg

Virginia Merriman, 57, left, and her husband, Ed Merriman, 61, of Pendleton, pose for a photo in 1982.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.