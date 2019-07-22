BOARDMAN — A propane leak outside of the Port of Morrow was contained this morning.
Lawn maintenance, said economic development director Lisa Mittlesdorf, struck a small propane tank that feeds a backup generator on the side of the building.
After 8:30 a.m., the buildings on site were evacuated.
Mittlesdorf said the leak was contained with help from the Boardman Fire District, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and the Boardman Police Department by 9:24 a.m.
