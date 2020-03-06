PENDLETON — The prosecution rested its case in the manslaughter trial of John McKenzie Mattila on Friday after presenting blood alcohol data and recorded statements made by the defendant.
Mattila is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter, DUII and failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons for allegedly driving drunk, causing the death of Adelaida Solis Torres, and leaving the scene around 7 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2019.
The prosecution began Friday by calling Umatilla County Jail Cpt. Thoren Hearn to present a recording of a jail phone call between Mattila and his sister.
“She came into my lane,” he said on the call. “She hit me, the only thing I was guilty of was … Oh (expletive), maybe the DUII.”
The prosecution then called Oregon State Police Sgt. Jeremy Gunter, who arrested Mattila that night, and presented his dashcam footage. Previously suppressed video evidence was readmitted and played after Judge Jon Lieuallen ruled on Wednesday the defense opened the door to it by explicitly mentioning its existence to the jury.
The few minutes of footage showed Gunter informing Mattila the night of the crash that Solis Torres was dead.
“She’s dead?” Mattila said in response before becoming emotional and falling to the ground, wailing and crying.
Later in the video, Mattila is heard using profanity and calling Solis Torres a slur.
The prosecution also presented a video taken at St. Anthony Hospital on Feb. 22, 2019, where Mattila was treated after being tased while trying to flee custody.
At one point, Mattila can be heard laughing as he says he would have been “getting laid” that night if it wasn’t for the victim.
The prosecution then played portions of Gunter’s interview with Mattila on Feb. 24, 2019, at the jail. According to Mattila’s account of the crash that day, he saw headlights cross into his lane and there was black ice on the roads.
All testimony and evidence provided by crash recinstructionists said the crash occurred in the northbound lane, which Solis Torres was in that night on her way to Milton-Freewater, and that she was driving “straight or relatively straight” at the time.
During the interview, Mattila said he didn’t care about anything anymore and had given up. He remained adamant he didn’t drink and drive, and only drank alcohol after the crash occurred.
“I know I wasn’t drunk until I got to my dad’s car,” Mattila said in the video, at which point he claims he then chugged whiskey from a bottle located under the car’s passenger seat. Both Mattila’s parents and his uncle testified that a whiskey bottle was regularly kept in the car.
The prosecution’s final witness was Dr. Michael Jackson with the Oregon State Police, who was offered as an expert witness on forensic toxicology.
Jackson testified that Mattila’s blood alcohol content was 0.115% when drawn at 10:42 p.m. that night, and then was 0.102% at 11:35 p.m. Using retrograde extrapolation, which is a scientific method to determine blood alcohol content at a particular time, Jackson said Mattila would have been driving with a blood alcohol content between 0.132% and 0.205% at the time of the crash.
During cross examination, Jackson confirmed retrograde extrapolation is based off of some assumptions, including that Mattila didn’t drink after the incident.
“At that point, it would be inappropriate to provide the court with the blood alcohol content range,” he said.
Following Jackson’s testimony, the defense began presenting its case on Friday afternoon and will continue with more witness testimony on Monday, which is scheduled as the final day of the trial.
