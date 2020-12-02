Roughly 20 protesters gathered outside of the Umatilla County Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, to take a stand against Gov. Kate Brown’s business shutdowns and support the reopening of businesses in Umatilla County. Former Umatilla County commissioner candidate HollyJo Beers was among those organizing the event, and acknowledged the virus is a concern but insisted the business shutdowns were an overreach of the governor’s power. “You don’t usually quarantine healthy people, you quarantine the sick,” she said. “If you’re sick or if you’re compromised then you need to stay home and everybody else needs to have the freedom to live and earn a living and go to church, and do all these things in this county and in the state.”