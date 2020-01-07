PENDLETON — The psychiatric patient who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Pendleton on Sunday remains at large, according to Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts.
On Sunday afternoon, Thaddeus Ziemlak left Salmon Run, a secure residential treatment facility under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board in Pendleton, on a planned recreational outing to the area of Walmart and Safeway on Southwest Court Avenue.
Roberts said Salmon Run is typically reserved for patients who are in their last stages of reintegration into communities.
According to the security review board, Ziemlak was last seen leaving the facility around 11:30 a.m. and was due back around 2:30 p.m. He never returned, and authorities were notified shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to Roberts.
The search for Ziemlak was slow to start due to the limited information Roberts and his department were able to acquire, he said. Roberts said they have basic information on patients at the facility, such as general physical descriptions, dates of birth and the original offense they were charged with, but law enforcement didn’t have access to a recent picture of Ziemlak until later on Sunday.
Even more troubling, Roberts said, was the absence of a detainer or warrant to allow authorities to take Ziemlak into custody if he was located.
The security review board has “ultimate jurisdictional authority” over its patients, Roberts said, and local law enforcement was unable to make contact with someone from the board to authorize a detainer at the time. Instead, Pendleton police was only able to issue a report of a missing person.
If authorities had located Ziemlak prior to acquiring the detainer, Roberts said officers could have approached him and tried to convince him to return but would have had no authority to compel him to do so.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Roberts said he was unaware of whether a detainer had been issued yet or not.
However, Roberts said it’s possible Ziemlak has already left the area.
“It doesn’t take much time to leave the community even if an individual doesn’t have access to their own vehicle,” Roberts said, noting the free public transportation available in the area Ziemlak was reportedly headed to.
According to Roberts, there’s reason to believe that Ziemlak’s disappearance wasn’t premeditated because of medications and other personal belongings that were left at the facility.
In 2004, Ziemlak was found guilty except for insanity for shooting and killing his mother in Eugene. Roberts said the security review board reported Ziemlak was stable but he has suffered from schizophrenia, and Roberts said that is concerning.
Court records show Ziemlak twice pleaded guilty to escaping from the facilities in the past. In 2006, Ziemlak fled a facility in Lane County and was later found in Wenatchee, Wash.
