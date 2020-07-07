HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance to identify the individuals involved in two recent drive-by shootings outside of Hermiston, the agency announced in a news release Tuesday, July 7.
The first incident involving at least three vehicles occurred on Sunday, July 5, near Southwest 23rd Street and West Highland Avenue. According to the release, the shooters were described as Hispanic males with an estimated age between 20 and 30 years old. No known injuries were reported, the release stated.
"Vehicles involved were described as a newer pearl white 4-door, possibly a Mitsubishi Galant; a newer silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder; and a black 2-door Honda Civic with a 'coffee can' exhaust with a broken passenger side window," the release stated.
The second incident occurred after 9 p.m. on Monday, July 6, outside of the city on Gillespie Lane. One vehicle was involved and described as "a light colored smaller size 4-door," according to the release. A house was hit several times but no injuries were reported.
"It is believed the shootings were specific to the individuals involved and not random," the release stated.
Those with information about the incidents are asked to contact Umatilla County Dispatch at 541-966-3651
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.