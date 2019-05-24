STANFIELD — Echo, Stanfield and Umatilla announced the second and final open house for the public to learn about the West County Housing Study.
The open house is Friday, 6:30-8 p.m., at the Stafford Hansell Government Center, Hermiston. The consulting team will present the draft of the housing strategies report with recommendations for each city. Staff and the advisors from each city will be present to answer questions and record input.
Stanfield City Manager Blair Larsen said in the announcement the study will help set housing and land use policy for the cities for the next 20 years. Tamra Mabbott, Umatilla community development director, said the results come at a “pivotal time” for her city.
Umatilla had 66 new homes in 2018, more than the total for the previous decade. The city will consider programs and measures to maintain that growth, she said in the announcement.
For more information, contact city staff from Stanfield, Echo or Umatilla.
