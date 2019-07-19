STANFIELD — Oregon Department of Transportation employees worked hard on Thursday to convince Stanfield residents they would benefit from having fewer lanes on Highway 395 through town, but there were still skeptics in the crowd.
One man argued with engineers for several minutes in the middle of the presentation before storming out of the meeting.
"If nothing's broken why are you trying to fix it?" he asked before leaving.
During 2021 ODOT plans to grind the top two inches off of Highway 395 from Hermiston through Stanfield and replace it with new pavement. As part of the project, funded through ODOT's general fund, they will be adding bulb-outs at crosswalks, ADA-compliant wheelchair ramps and other improvements through Stanfield.
The department has proposed a "road diet" through downtown Stanfield as well, taking Highway 395 down from five lanes to three. The curb-to-curb width of the highway would remain the same, but the road would be re-striped to include a center turn lane and one travel lane in each direction instead of two. The extra space would turn into bike lanes and wider parking.
Project manager Bryan Strasser said ultimately the decision was up to the city — ODOT wouldn't force it on the community if the city council voted no. But he said they felt a responsibility to share what the engineering and research showed was the best option.
"If we lived here we would want it done," he said.
He and engineer Kevin Haas described benefits ODOT had seen in other road diets, including Milton-Freewater, Cave Junction, Port Orford and Ashland.
Haas said there had been a 19 to 47% reduction in crashes where the number of lanes had been reduced. People weren't trying to make lefthand turns over so many lanes, they weren't sideswiping each other and pedestrians weren't in as much danger of being hit when one vehicle stopped for them but another tried to pass because they didn't see the pedestrian.
