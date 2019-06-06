PENDLETON — The Pomeroy and Walla Walla Ranger Districts of the Umatilla National Forest will host a public meeting at the Delaney Room in the Dayton Memorial Library in Dayton, Washington, from 6:30-8 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to share information with local communities about the districts’ planned project activities for the 2019 field season.
Pomeroy District Ranger Monte Fujishin, Walla Walla District Ranger Mike Rassbach, and district employees will host the meeting to talk about upcoming forest management activities planned for the summer including projects in timber, fire and fuels, recreation and range.
“I know the Umatilla National Forest is important to our communities and there is a lot of interest in the Forest Service completing important work to improve forest conditions,” Fujishin said. “We look forward to talking with community members about all the work we have planned and to hear what’s on people’s minds.”
Forest staff will also share information about how community members can receive updates on project activities and where additional information is available. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions, provide input and engage directly with employees on specific interests.
“I hope you will join us to learn about the work we have planned this year and to share with us your ideas, recommendations or questions," Rassbach said. “Your input and engagement matters and will help us be more successful in managing the public’s land."
For additional information about the upcoming public meeting, please contact Tyson Albrecht, Pomeroy District Fire Management Officer at 509-843-4630 or Darcy Weseman, Public Affairs Officer at 541-278-3722.
