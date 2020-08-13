BAKER CITY — A single mule deer doe was shot and left to waste in a farmer’s field near Smith Lake in Baker County on late Monday, July 27, or early on July 28, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division.
Now, state law enforcement is asking the public’s assistance in solving the crime.
A landowner contacted state police about 10:50 a.m. on July 28 after discovering the doe’s carcass while bailing hay. The carcass had not been there the previous night when the landowner finished working in the field.
Hunters can wait for years to draw a tag to hunt mule deer in Oregon, according to Duane Dungannon, editor of Oregon Hunters Magazine.
“This adds insult to injury for honest sportsmen,” Dungannon said.
The Oregon Hunters Association will give a $500 reward, or hunters may choose to receive four hunting preference points, for information leading to a citation or arrest in the case.
Because of the prevalence of poaching across the state, Oregon legislators designated an anti-poaching campaign to raise awareness of the issue. Campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw said this particular crime is all too common.
“This is poaching,” she said. “Killing this animal steals the opportunity of other Oregonians to experience this animal while recreating in the outdoors, or in hunting one of her male offspring. This is shameful.”
Anyone with information on this case can call the Turn In Poachers (TIP) Line at *OSP or 1-800-452-7888.
