WEDNESDAY
2:01 a.m.— A man skateboarding in the middle of South Highway 395 in Hermiston presented a traffic hazard.
10:38 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Fourth Street in Pendleton.
3:40 p.m.— A burglary occurred at Umatilla Marina RV Park on Quincy Avenue in Umatilla.
5:32 p.m.— A fight occurred between two customers at the Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:01 p.m.— A missing person was reported on Manzanita Place in Hermiston.
7:59 p.m.— Three males were shouting at one another at the bus stop outside Pendleton City Hall.
8:09 p.m.— On East May Street in Heppner, a woman reported someone was attempting to break into her home.
11:21 p.m.— On Northwest Columbia Avenue in Boardman, a domestic disturbance occurred. A man reported his girlfriend hit him.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Alejandro Javier Nunez, 40, and Veronica Monique Garza, 22, on one count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Cameron Joseph Shawl, 42, on three counts, including felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
